ALERT ISSUED: It’s Going To Be A Rainy Few Days In Dubai

So it wasn’t a snowy Christmas in Dubai this year (or any other year for that matter) but at least it’s raining. So much so that it’s not just affecting Dubai, oh nay nay, it’s raining all across the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert regarding the drizzling and foggy weather.

From today until December 28, the UAE will be expecting a lot of rain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

JLT, Dubai Production City, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah 2 and so many other areas have so far been struck with rain

So, expect cloudy skies, scattered rain, and rough seas today and for the next couple of days.

Just remember to drive safely and slowly. Carry an umbrella and wear some nice rain boots because no one likes wet socks!

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Beyonce Back On Stage In Dubai After Four Years