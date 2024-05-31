Algerian Rapper Tayeb Santo Is A Musical Success Story Of The UAE

Tayeb Santo, the UAE’s hip-hop prodigy, is shaking up the Arab music scene with his unique flair and magnetic presence. He was invited for an interview on The Lovin Dubai Show.

Raised in the UAE, in the Emirate of Sharjah, Tayeb’s music is a vibrant tapestry of his life experiences, woven with smooth flows and clever wordplay that showcase his lyrical prowess. This rising star isn’t just about beats and rhymes; he boasts dual master’s degrees and speaks multiple Arabic dialects fluently, including Arabic Fusha, Algerian Darija, Emirati, and Egyptian – which actually inspired his music!

Tayeb Santo had humble beginnings, recording on an AED20 mic

Tayeb’s journey in the music world has been anything but smooth. Yet, his relentless spirit and distinct style have made him a standout in Dubai’s bustling music scene. From intimate clubs to grand festivals, his performances are nothing short of electric, captivating audiences and leaving them craving more. His dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with fans through his music have earned him a loyal following. He also believes anyone stepping into the music scene can find success in Dubai.

With his talent and tenacity, Tayeb Santo is more than ready to take on the global stage. His story is just beginning, and the world better be prepared for the incredible waves he’s about to make in the world of hip-hop.

What is Regional Artist Spotlight?

Each month Ethara features a new artist – they have their ear to the ground among emerging musicians in the region, finding local talent and giving you the chance to listen to some of their latest tracks.

The platform provides featured artists with unique performance opportunities through Yasalam After-Race Concerts opening for AAA artists in the region’s largest open-air venue, Etihad Park. RAS Sessions, the live performance arm of Regional Artist Spotlight, see artists perform their own tracks and cover well-known songs that have been held at the opening weekend of Ain Dubai – the world’s largest observation wheel, and intimate acoustic performances at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Make sure to follow them on Instagram @RegionalArtistSpotlight for all the latest news and updates!