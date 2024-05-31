Algerian Rapper Tayeb Santo Is A Musical Success Story Of The UAE
Tayeb Santo, the UAE’s hip-hop prodigy, is shaking up the Arab music scene with his unique flair and magnetic presence. He was invited for an interview on The Lovin Dubai Show.
Raised in the UAE, in the Emirate of Sharjah, Tayeb’s music is a vibrant tapestry of his life experiences, woven with smooth flows and clever wordplay that showcase his lyrical prowess. This rising star isn’t just about beats and rhymes; he boasts dual master’s degrees and speaks multiple Arabic dialects fluently, including Arabic Fusha, Algerian Darija, Emirati, and Egyptian – which actually inspired his music!
Tayeb Santo had humble beginnings, recording on an AED20 mic
Tayeb’s journey in the music world has been anything but smooth. Yet, his relentless spirit and distinct style have made him a standout in Dubai’s bustling music scene. From intimate clubs to grand festivals, his performances are nothing short of electric, captivating audiences and leaving them craving more. His dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with fans through his music have earned him a loyal following. He also believes anyone stepping into the music scene can find success in Dubai.
With his talent and tenacity, Tayeb Santo is more than ready to take on the global stage. His story is just beginning, and the world better be prepared for the incredible waves he’s about to make in the world of hip-hop.