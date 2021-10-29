Amazing Footage Shows Dubai Police Helping A Person Of Determination Cross The Street In Deira

Dubai surprises us every time! From having a full-fledged conversation with a stranger in the elevator to getting discounts on items when you don’t have the money. It’s happened to all of us. Well, it’s the little things that make the expats call Dubai their second home.

Recently, yet another heroic deed by Dubai Police was caught on camera by a Dubai resident.

Dubai police officers stopped to help out a person of determination cross the road

Dubai police help a person of determination cross the street in Deira. The Insta video was shot by a Dubai resident who spotted the police officers helping a specially-abled person. In the video, you can see the Dubai Police escorting the person cross the street in Deira.

There’s never a worry when the Dubai Police is around, seriously one of the best in the world!