WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Visited Global Village In Dubai

Winter is here and that means everyone’s coming down to spend time in lovely Dubai…even the newlywed Ambanis!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the high-profile couple from one of India’s wealthiest families, recently visited Dubai’s popular Global Village, capturing the attention of fans and visitors.

Someone said, “He told her that he can show her the world” LOL.

They spent some time snapping pics and interacting with the crowd

Very fun to see one of the richest families in the world enter our budget-friendly Global Village. Watch the video here:

The couple were married a few months ago in a 6-day event and came to Dubai soon after

Anant, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika had a Big fat Indian wedding that made them super popular around the world. They were spotted in the city just a few weeks later too!

And fans got to see them in Global Village last night, and we’re just gonna say it… Dubai might be their fave city!

