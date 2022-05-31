An Arab Version Of ‘The Office’ Called ‘Al Maktab’ Is Coming To Dubai Based MBC

HUGE news for fans of the famous comedy show, The Office. The show with millions of fans is getting an Arabic adaptation. No, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be poorly dubbed. It means, it’ll have an Arabic-speaking cast!

Cameras will begin rolling in June!

BBC Studios and the Dubai-based MBC Studios have teamed up to create Al Maktab

Directing the Arabic version of The Office is Egypt’s Hisham Fathi, Italy’s Alessandro Martell and Riyadh-based AFLAM Productions’ Shadi Mcdad. Their plan is to air the 20 episode show on MBC’s TV channels and stream on Shahid VIP.

عاجل: بدء العمل على نسخة عربية قادمة من مسلسل The Office باسم “المكتب” ومن إنتاج MBC😍 pic.twitter.com/ABLNDwSg3n — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) May 31, 2022

Al Maktab is actually a Saudi adaptation and it’s going to be set in a courier service company. Who’s going to star in this? Saleh Abu Amra, Fahad Al-Batiri, Saad Aziz and more. Other cast members include Adwa Fahd, Razan Mansour, Reem Busati, and Hisham Hawsawi.

The Arabic version is not the first official adaptation of The office, in fact, it’s the 12th, following the US, Canada, Chile, France, India, and Poland.