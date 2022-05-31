د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

An Arab Version Of ‘The Office’ Called ‘Al Maktab’ Is Coming To Dubai Based MBC

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

HUGE news for fans of the famous comedy show, The Office. The show with millions of fans is getting an Arabic adaptation. No, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be poorly dubbed. It means, it’ll have an Arabic-speaking cast!

Cameras will begin rolling in June!

BBC Studios and the Dubai-based MBC Studios have teamed up to create Al Maktab

Directing the Arabic version of The Office is Egypt’s Hisham Fathi, Italy’s Alessandro Martell and Riyadh-based AFLAM Productions’ Shadi Mcdad. Their plan is to air the 20 episode show on MBC’s TV channels and stream on Shahid VIP.

Al Maktab is actually a Saudi adaptation and it’s going to be set in a courier service company. Who’s going to star in this? Saleh Abu Amra, Fahad Al-Batiri, Saad Aziz and more. Other cast members include Adwa Fahd, Razan Mansour, Reem Busati, and Hisham Hawsawi.

The Arabic version is not the first official adaptation of The office, in fact, it’s the 12th, following the US, Canada, Chile, France, India, and Poland.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer