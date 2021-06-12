د . إAEDSRر . س

An Emirati Ukulele Player Received A Surprising Crowd Reaction After Playing The 'Friends' Theme Song

It’s not everyday you spot someone in a thobe playing the ukulele but that’s also the beauty of living in Dubai. You just never know what you’re going to get.

As was the case with an Emirati ukulele player who performed in an unmentioned location in Dubai and was met with quite the surprise.

In a viral video now amassing 200,000+ views on TikTok, the user @notasmallguitar wow’d a crowd after he started playing the ‘Friends’ theme song.

Beautifully done! The crowd started clapping and singing along

@notasmallguitarplayer“you can’t just give up! is that what a dinosaur would do?” – Joey 🍕##FRIENDS ##TVShow ##ukulele ##fingerstyle ##musician ##music ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound – 7md

He’s also shared another song cover using his ukulele back in April

@notasmallguitarplayer“if I ever were to lose you, I’d surely lose myself” – Joel 🍂 ##LastofUs ##ukulele ##fingerstyle ##musician ##music ##imamusician ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound – 7md

There’s SO much talent on TikTok, do you have a favorite from the UAE?

Let us know in the comments!

