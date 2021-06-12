There Are AED1 Flights To Manila From Dubai On Sale Starting NOW

If you’ve been living in Dubai for a while now, you may have heard of this deal at least once before. The BIGGEST sale for flights between Dubai-Manila is back, this time to commemorate the Philippines ‘ 123rd Independence Day!

Cebu Pacific, a Filipino airline that offers low-low prices to over 60 destinations brings you good news.

If you’re planning to travel between November 1, 2021, until March 26, 2022, this news is for you!

The base fare for flights to Manila starts from just AED1 (whaaaatttt!)… if you act fast! This is running from June 12 (yes, today!) until June 14.