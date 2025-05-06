This Is The Life Abu Sabah Lived In Dubai

A lot of people knew Balvinder Singh Sahni, also known as Abu Sabah, for his luxurious lifestyle. Abu Sabah lived a life of over-the-top luxury—gold-plated mansions, ultra-rare number plates, and a fleet of supercars. But recently, he was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering. By May 2025, a Dubai court sentenced him to five years in prison, fined him AED 500,000, and ordered his deportation.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Abu Sabah arrived in Dubai from Kuwait in 2006

He founded RSG Group, a real estate powerhouse behind projects like Qasr Sabah and Burj Sabah, and grew his empire to an estimated $2 billion. His hustle was relentless: early morning walks, government meetings, site visits, and late-night deals.

And he was living like royalty

His $100 million Palm Jumeirah mansion became the stuff of legend. Built over three years, it featured gold-plated finishes, a floating staircase, Bentley furniture, and an Olympic-sized pool with a retractable screen. It even appeared in a Mo Vlogs YouTube video.

Often seen in a mix of kandura and baseball cap, Abu Sabah carefully crafted an image of Dubai’s modern mogul, sharing glimpses of his lifestyle on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balvinder Sahni (Abu Sabah) ابو صباح (@balvinder_sahni)

What truly made Abu Sabah stand out was his obsession with rare number plates

His most famous was the “D5” plate, bought for AED 33 million at a 2016 RTA auction. He owned over 30 prestigious plates—”Dubai 5,” “Abu Dhabi 5,” “1,” “27,” and more—collectively worth over AED 100 million, eclipsing the value of his car collection.

Even before Dubai, in Kuwait, he shelled out AED 600,000 for the most expensive mobile number. In Dubai, where luxury cars were common, his plates became his signature. Many of his purchases also supported charity, as proceeds from RTA auctions fund public causes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

A garage of DREAMS

Abu Sabah’s garage was packed with multiple Rolls-Royce Cullinans, Phantom VIIIs, a Black Badge Cullinan in frosted green, and a Bugatti Chiron worth over $3 million—casually parked in his living room. For him, though, the cars were just accessories. The real luxury? The number plates they wore.

But recently…

Abu Sabah was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering. By May 2025, a Dubai court sentenced him to five years in prison, fined him AED 500,000, and ordered his deportation. Authorities also seized AED 150 million in assets.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce Scent Is Back!

ALSO READ: Billionaire Businessman Abu Sabah Has Been Sentenced To Prison For Money Laundering

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!