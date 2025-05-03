News

Billionaire Businessman Abu Sabah Has Been Sentenced To Prison For Money Laundering

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Dubai courts have sentenced Indian business tycoon Balvinder Singh Sahni, widely known as Abu Sabah, to five years in prison, followed by deportation and a substantial fine, after convicting him of spearheading a major money laundering network.

The Dubai Criminal Court also ordered the confiscation of assets worth approximately AED 150 million, including electronic devices and documents seized during the investigation

Sahni, renowned for his luxurious lifestyle and high-profile investments, was convicted alongside 32 others, including his own son, for orchestrating a sophisticated operation that funneled millions through shell companies and suspicious financial transactions both within and outside the UAE.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Recommended

Lace Up, Dubai! Nike Takes Over Kite Beach With A 10-Day Running Challenge and Big RewardsLace Up, Dubai! Nike Takes Over Kite Beach With A 10-Day Running Challenge and Big RewardsYou’re Invited To This Cool Village BBQ Party Happening On May 2You’re Invited To This Cool Village BBQ Party Happening On May 2CFI Financial Group Kicks Off 2025 with Record-Breaking Q1 PerformanceCFI Financial Group Kicks Off 2025 with Record-Breaking Q1 Performance

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The case originated from a report filed with Dubai Police and was referred to the Public Prosecution in December 2024

The court’s verdict extended beyond Sahni, as several co-accused were tried in absentia and received varying prison terms and financial penalties. In addition to individual sentences, three companies implicated in the scheme were fined AED 50 million each, with all convicted individuals and corporate entities facing asset confiscation and mandatory deportation upon completion of their sentences.

Sahni’s dramatic fall from grace has attracted significant attention, given his reputation as a property magnate and his public display of wealth, notably purchasing the coveted “5” number plate for AED 33 million in 2016

The court’s decisive action underscores Dubai’s commitment to combating financial crime and sends a strong warning to those engaging in illicit activities, regardless of their social or economic standing. This landmark case is expected to set a precedent for future financial crime prosecutions and reinforce the UAE’s efforts to uphold transparency and accountability in its business environment.

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service