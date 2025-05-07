From Player to Founder: How Soheil Varahram Is Changing the Game in UAE Football

On the latest episode of the Lovin Dubai Show, Soheil Varahram, founder of Al Qabila Football Club, shares how his journey from playing professionally in Austria and Iran led to launching one of the UAE’s most exciting new clubs.

Growing up in Vienna with a passion for football, Soheil talks about how moving to Canada shifted his life path, but the love for the game never left. Despite academic pressures many can relate to, he stayed connected to football and eventually carved his own route through the sport.

Now in Dubai, he’s built Al Qabila FC from the ground up, and the club has already made major strides: securing a FIFA license and welcoming His Highness Ahmed bin Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan as club president.

A moment stood out when he says, “We want to build something that starts locally but has a global impact.” You can tell this isn’t just about football, it’s about creating a legacy.

It’s a motivating episode that touches on culture, ambition, and the hustle it takes to turn a dream into something real. If you’re into sports, startups, or just cool success stories, it’s worth a watch.

WATCH: Shaping The Future Of UAE Football

