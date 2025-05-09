BNI UAE Celebrates 20 Years with Landmark Expo for Entrepreneurs

As BNI UAE marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, the business networking community is gearing up for a milestone celebration like no other. Smashi Business recently sat down with the national directors, Bijay Rajnikant Shah and Anuradhha Shah, to discuss the remarkable journey of BNI in the Emirates and the highly anticipated BNI UAE Expo 2025 taking place on May 9–10 at the Jafza One Convention Centre.

BNI UAE, the country’s largest business referral organization, has transformed from a modest group of 22 members in 2005 to a powerful network of 1,500 entrepreneurs across 40 chapters today. Its impact is undeniable—with over AED 3.7 billion generated in closed business since inception, including a remarkable AED 700 million in the past year alone.

Under the theme “Beyond”, the Expo 2025 aims to stretch the limits of collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. With over 2,000 attendees, 100+ exhibitors, and global keynote speakers, the event promises a dynamic two-day experience featuring speed networking, educational panels, and AI-driven matchmaking tools that help attendees make high-value connections.

“Our mission has always been to change the way the world does business,” said Anuradhha. “Going beyond 20 means helping members stretch their limits—be it in relationships, learning, or growth.”

Bijay echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that while technology accelerates scale, trust is still the currency of business. “Deals happen through relationships. That’s why face-to-face networking still matters, especially for small businesses.”

The Expo will stand out by focusing on micro and small businesses—consultants, solopreneurs, and SMEs—offering them practical skills, meaningful connections, and growth opportunities in an increasingly digital world. Attendees can expect interactive workshops, panels on AI for business, and speed networking sessions structured to facilitate dozens of high-impact introductions in a single hour.

What began as a small support network for the Shahs’ own entrepreneurial journey has grown into a thriving ecosystem of trust and collaboration. “During market downturns like COVID and real estate slumps, our community leaned in—and grew stronger,” said Anuradhha.

As BNI UAE moves beyond its 20-year legacy, the Expo will not only celebrate its achievements but set the stage for the next chapter of empowering UAE entrepreneurs. This is more than just a networking event—it’s a movement for the future of business in the region.