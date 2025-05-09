WEEKEND HOTLIST: 9 Ways To Chill With The Squad

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

9. This Saturday Greek Night is all set to light up JLT

Get ready to travel to the Aegean – no passport required. Every Saturday night from 8 PM, Veranda in JLT transforms into a lively Greek celebration with its newly launched Greek Night, where live entertainment, a Greek singer, and a DJ spinning beats turn dinner into an all-out festivity.

The restaurant’s tagline, Meat the Greeks, perfectly reflects the vibrant culinary experience on offer, bringing the rich, robust flavours of the Greek mainland right to the heart of Dubai. Veranda’s menu is built on a foundation of traditional Greek recipes passed down through generations and Saturday nights will also feature two curated set menus designed to showcase the best of Greek cuisine.

Where? Veranda JLT

When? Every Saturday

To book your Greek Night table at Veranda or inquire about private events, check out @verandadxb

8. Dubai Safari Park is wrapping up its sixth season with air-conditioned shuttle train included in every ticket

Dubai Safari Park is wrapping-up its sixth season, themed “conservation of the planet”, Set to close its doors for summer on the 1st of June 2025.

The park remains a must-visit destination in the heart of Dubai, with a variety of immersive indoor and air-conditioned experiences available throughout May. With over seven indoor animal exhibits, there is still plenty to explore in the warmer weather, including visiting and learning about the lions, hyenas, reptile house, chimpanzee house, gorilla house, hippo aquarium and pygmy hippo aquarium. Guests can have up-close views and meetings from fully indoor and air-conditioned exhibits. The park also includes varied shaded areas, and reinforced misting systems to optimize comfort. What’s more, travelling across the park is a breeze, with air-conditioned shuttle trains roaming across six zones. Access to the shuttle trains is included in every ticket during the month of May.

For those seeking a deeper dive into the animal kingdom, the Explorer Safari Tour takes guests on air-conditioned, drive-through tours to observe the natural behaviours of animals in environments that closely mimic their native habitats. Led by the park’s expert tour guides, the Safari experiences educate visitors on the fascinating wildlife facts of the park’s resident animals.

Where? Dubai Safari Park

7. One of Singapore’s hottest restaurants is hosting an amazing chef collab and you’re invited

Originally founded in Singapore by the Culinary Arts Group, Revolver Dubai brings its unapologetically bold flavours and flavour-forward creations to the UAE. Located in The Opus by the late Dame Zaha Hadid in Business Bay, the restaurant is set to host a one-night-only collaboration on Thursday, 15th May, as award-winning Chef Partner Jitin Joshi joins forces with celebrated Emirati chef Ali Yazdi for a daring nine-course set menu. Expect fire-led South Asian cooking, modern Middle Eastern soul, and a vibe that’s loud, fun, and totally unrepeatable – all inside Revolver’s open-fire kitchen.

Where? The Opus Tower Business Bay

When? Thursday, May 15

6. SNEAKER DROP! New Balance Kicks Off Grey Days with a special pop-up

New Balance announces Grey Days, the month-long celebration of its signature colour. Grey Days is an homage to everything New Balance represents, bringing together the brand’s family of ambassadors and athletes for a range of special-edition products. The classic New Balance shade is applied in various forms across twenty-one footwear and eleven apparel styles, ranging from all-time classics to modern favourites. There’s also a fun pop-up at Koncrete with a limited menu for one weekend only!

Where? Knocrete | Pop Grey Days styles will be globally available in New Balance stores, NewBalance.com and select retailers

When? May 9 to 11

5. If you’re looking for eggless baked goods Quirky Cravings is the bakery

This little home bakery started by Lehar Chandwani is the perfect spot to grab some yum eggless cookies, cakes, and chocolates. She also makes cute hampers for corporates or just as a cute gift!

Order your fix here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Bakery Dubai (@quirkycravingz_dubai)

4. The Dubai premiere of The Pulse is happening at the Dubai Opera for one weekend only

Dubai Opera is set to host a spectacular performance that redefines the boundaries of live entertainment.

The Pulse is an award-winning production by the globally acclaimed Australian ensemble Gravity & Other Myths. Known for its raw physicality and emotive storytelling, The Pulse combines high-energy acrobatics, powerful choral music, and immersive lighting into a single, unforgettable theatrical experience.

Winner of three prestigious International Circus Awards—including Outstanding Production, Choreography, and Design—The Pulse brings together 18 acrobats and 25 live choir members in a breathtaking display of human strength, harmony, and resilience.

Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When? From May 9 to 11

Tickets here!

3. Dubai Basketball has officially secured a spot in the playoffs so go out and support

The race to the top begins. Get ready for thrilling playoff action at Coca-Cola Arena as Dubai’s team fights for glory on their home court against Slovenia’s Cedevita Olimpija during the first round of the playoffs (Quarter Finals). The game day energy during playoffs will be electric, the stakes higher than ever and will have edge-of-your-seat excitement from start to finish. Secure your playoff tickets now and be part of this historic moment for Dubai Basketball!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, 11 May

Tickets? Get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Basketball (@dubaibasketballclub)

2. Beauty enthusiasts will love the Glam Hotel pop-up in City Centre Mirdif

The Glam Hotel is an immersive beauty experience that promises glamour, creativity, and fun. Step into makeup masterclasses hosted by some of the most sought-after beauty influencers, as they reveal insider tips and tricks for perfecting different looks. Best of all, these sessions are completely free-to-attend with registration.

Glam Hotel Masterclass schedule (8 pm):

May 2 – Dina Al Sharif, Recreating My Bridal Makeup Look Masterclass

May 3 – Diana Samman, Day to Night Makeup Masterclass

May 4 – Nojoud Al Rumaihi, 2025 Trends – Makeup & Styling Sessions

May 10 – Noha Nabil, Red Carpet Glam Masterclass

May 11 – Dalal Al Doub, Everyday Glam Masterclass

For the ultimate dose of fun, treat yourself to an interactive experience at the GLAM ARCADE. Spend just AED 100 at any store (excluding Carrefour) to receive a wristband that unlocks access to this playful beauty playground. Activities include DIY beauty stations to create your own lipstick and perfume, a charm collection station to nab unique beauty trinkets, claw machine games to win must-have makeup goodies, and a stylish photo booth to capture your glam moments and show off your stunning looks.

Where? City Centre Mirdif

When? Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 11

These sessions are completely free to attend with registration.

1. Your last chance to visit Lebanese artist Rosemary Chamoun’s latest solo exhibition ‘Unbodied’

Lebanese multidisciplinary artist Rosemary Chamoun presents Unbodied, her latest solo exhibition, delving into the invisible forces that influence the human condition. The show features a compelling mix of oil-on-canvas works and experimental fiberglass sculptures. Come immerse yourselves in Chamoun’s powerful artistic narrative.

Where? Foundry, Dubai

When? until May 13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosemary Chamoun (@rosemarychamoun)