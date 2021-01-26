An Influencer Gets Criticized By British Media For Running Her Business In Dubai

The UK have gone into their third lockdown on December 26, 2020. Part of the COVID regulations imposed is the travel ban that restrict UK residents from traveling locally or internationally unless for emergencies or crucial businesses. It’s no secret that influencers have been flocking to Dubai since the third lockdown took place in the UK. Fans and followers have been disappointed by a certain influencer who travelled to Dubai during the lockdown. British fitness influencer, Sheirdan Mordew has received some backlash from fans during her recent interview with This Morning Show https://cdn.lovin.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/2021/01/26191458/rTUFFYgo5FdQqe6.mp4

Initially, Sheirdan stated her reason for travelling was for her work on Shape Up With Sher, during which there were restrictions against leaving the country. While in Dubai, Sheridan was posting fitness videos that were filmed in her apartment. When host Phil Schofield told the influencer she could’ve filmed them in the UK, she went onto say it was for the benefit of her metal health to travel Gyms are indeed closed in the UK as Sheridan said, and while her business revolves all around personal training and fitness, she decided it was best to continue her online business from sunny Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐔𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫| 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐒💪🏽 (@shapeupwithsher)

Sheridan’s online presence relies heavily on bringing motivation for her fans and she said her young followers felt “anxious and depressed.” She also added “I just think that in a world where you can be anything, be kind and a lot of people forget about that.” While only essential workers are permitted to travel, hosts Holly and Phil asked Sheridan if her work is deemed essential My job is to help people get fit and be motivated whether it’s in the house or in Dubai Sheridan responded.

The influencer took to Instastories to thank her supporters and also further explain her reasoning for travelling https://cdn.lovin.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/2021/01/26192049/88599877_171078277743328_2093964169636876537_n.mp4

Sheriden is not the only influencer to come out to Dubai during the lockdown in the UK Love Island stars, Anton Danyluk, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, Kaz Crossley, and influencers like Chloe Ferry, Sophie Kasaei, and Bethan Kershaw to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTON DANYLUK (@anton_danyluk)