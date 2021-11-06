Andy Cohen Spills The Beans About Lindsay Lohan Starring In The 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

Andy Cohen Reveals Spills The Beans About Lindsay Lohan Starring In The ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’

Ever since Bravo announced that Real Housewives franchise is expanding to Dubai, speculations about the starcast has begun. ‘Who will star in The Real Housewives of Dubai?’- is pretty much the only question on every fan’s mind right now.

Recently, Cosmopolitan Magazine revealed a possible cast for the 11th season. The cast includes Sara Al Madani, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan Hall, Chanel Ayan and Nina Ali!

Fans have now started speculating whether Lindsay Lohan will be starring in the series

The Mean Girls star has been living in Dubai for a few years now and in an interview on The Talk, Andy didn’t rule out Lohan as a potential housewife on the upcoming series. However, things haven’t been confirmed as yet. *Please let this be TRUE*

Andy also revealed that the stars of the show have already been finalized. Without spilling out too much, he hinted that the ladies are a group of friends.

“It’s a billionaire’s playground. They’re a group of friends. It’s great. We haven’t announced the cast yet. But we’re really excited about them,” he told Bravo super fan and Talk co-host, Jerry O’Connell.

Caroline Stanbury will reportedly making a comeback to bravo on The Real Housewives Of Dubai

Besides, there’s also another Dubai resident who is reportedly making a comeback to bravo on The Real Housewives Of Dubai. Well, we’re referring to Caroline Stanbury, who featured on Bravo’s Ladies of London from 2014-2017. Well, besides that, rumor has it that Caroline is getting married in December 2021, and the glam wedding will be filmed for the upcoming show.

Premiering in 2022, the Dubai series will focus on a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Fans can expect “over-the-top opulence”, and ofcourse lots of drama and unexpected twists. Well, the Housewives are known for it! The hashtag going around for the upcoming season is #RHODubai. We also hear that crew members have arrived in Dubai and filming will begin very soon.

The shows are gonna be awesome and we simply can’t wait for 2022!

