Anime Lovers Assemble! An Epic Festival Is Coming To The Capital

Get ready, anime lovers! Animenia Abu Dhabi is bringing the ultimate anime experience to Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 23 to 27, and it’s going to be epic! Otakus can step into Neo-Tokyo with a packed lineup of world-famous anime directors, voice actors, manga artists, and video game creators.

From iconic shows like NARUTO, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and even Hello Kitty, you’ll be immersed in your favorite anime worlds right here in Abu Dhabi 😍

But that’s not all! During this five-day event, there will be a massive cosplay competition with a jaw-dropping AED 400,000 prize pool! 💸 This is the biggest prize ever at an anime festival, and top cosplayers from around the globe are flying in for the chance to win. So whether you’re dressing up for a competition or just there to enjoy the vibes, the festival is going to be full of amazing costumes and unforgettable moments.

Fans can also look forward to concerts, J-Pop performances, and a chance to meet some of anime’s biggest stars 🌟

This festival is definitely going to feature some of anime’s A-list superstars. Yoko Takahashi kicks things off on the 23rd, followed by Junna until the 25th. You can also enjoy famous singer Rasha Rizk on the 25th, followed by legendary J-Pop band Flow and the American video game cover band Powerglove, on the 26th.

Also, make sure you don’t miss out on the epic b-boy dance crew Real Akiba Boiz and the closing rock show with Blinding Sunrise, Koyomi, Catch Me Yesterday, and Snowkel on the 27th!🎸

The voice-actors to some of your favourite Anime shows will also be attending 🔊

Snap pics and chat with manga artists, voice actors, and game creators. Legends like Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z), Naoto Ohshima (Sonic), and many more will be there, so you definitely don’t wanna miss out on these star-studded sessions!

Get your taste buds ready for an epic Japanese food infusion 🇯🇵

Animenia is bringing Tokyo’s yummiest street food right to your doorstep! From slurping on mouthwatering ramen to indulging in sweet, pillowy mochi, it’s a foodie dream come true!🍜

But it’s not just about the eats guys because rumor has it you’ll be able to grab some rare collectables while you visit the F&B. The lineup features regional and international brands, offering cool accessories, awesome merch, and the trendiest anime streetwear!

Tickets are live now starting at AED 65, so don’t miss it 👾🎮

Visitors can enjoy a Festival Day Pass starting from AED 65 or grab the limited 5-Day Festival Passes at AED 425, but ASAP. Concert tickets, meet and greet tickets, and other passes will also be announced soon.