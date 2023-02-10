Drumroll, please! If you’re looking for an apartment or a villa in Dubai, we’re about to list the spots where you’ll have some stiff competition snagging a great pad.

Property Finder’s latest Annual Market Watch Report 2022 reveals key real estate trends for Dubai and Abu Dhabi & offers some insight on rising prices.

It states that Dubai’s property market has picked up this year as the Emirate’s economy continues to make a strong recovery. Average rent prices for apartments rose by around 25% in 2022 compared to 2021, while villa rents increased by 26%. This is due to the increase in the expatriate population and increase in the construction costs in addition to the interest rate & (bad news!) prices are expected to continue to increase

Here are the top 5 most-searched-for areas in Dubai

The 5 most desirable areas to live in Dubai based on apartment searches

Business Bay Downtown Dubai Dubai Marina Jumeirah Village Circle Palm Jumeirah

The 5 most desirable areas to live in Dubai based on villa searches

Arabian Ranches Arabian Ranches 2 Arabian Ranches 3 Dubai Hills Estate Palm Jumeirah

