د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The 5 Most Desirable Areas To Live In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Drumroll, please! If you’re looking for an apartment or a villa in Dubai, we’re about to list the spots where you’ll have some stiff competition snagging a great pad.

Property Finder’s latest Annual Market Watch Report 2022 reveals key real estate trends for Dubai and Abu Dhabi & offers some insight on rising prices.

It states that Dubai’s property market has picked up this year as the Emirate’s economy continues to make a strong recovery. Average rent prices for apartments rose by around 25% in 2022 compared to 2021, while villa rents increased by 26%. This is due to the increase in the expatriate population and increase in the construction costs in addition to the interest rate & (bad news!) prices are expected to continue to increase

Read next: The Top 10 Dream Jobs In The UAE

Here are the top 5 most-searched-for areas in Dubai

The 5 most desirable areas to live in Dubai based on apartment searches

  1. Business Bay
  2. Downtown Dubai
  3. Dubai Marina
  4. Jumeirah Village Circle
  5. Palm Jumeirah

The 5 most desirable areas to live in Dubai based on villa searches

  1. Arabian Ranches
  2. Arabian Ranches 2
  3. Arabian Ranches 3
  4. Dubai Hills Estate
  5. Palm Jumeirah

via GIPHY

Watch: HH Sheikha Fatima Directs AED50 Million To Earthquake Relief Efforts

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer