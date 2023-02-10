Latest
The 5 Most Desirable Areas To Live In Dubai
Drumroll, please! If you’re looking for an apartment or a villa in Dubai, we’re about to list the spots where you’ll have some stiff competition snagging a great pad.
Property Finder’s latest Annual Market Watch Report 2022 reveals key real estate trends for Dubai and Abu Dhabi & offers some insight on rising prices.
It states that Dubai’s property market has picked up this year as the Emirate’s economy continues to make a strong recovery. Average rent prices for apartments rose by around 25% in 2022 compared to 2021, while villa rents increased by 26%. This is due to the increase in the expatriate population and increase in the construction costs in addition to the interest rate & (bad news!) prices are expected to continue to increase
The 5 most desirable areas to live in Dubai based on apartment searches
- Business Bay
- Downtown Dubai
- Dubai Marina
- Jumeirah Village Circle
- Palm Jumeirah
The 5 most desirable areas to live in Dubai based on villa searches
- Arabian Ranches
- Arabian Ranches 2
- Arabian Ranches 3
- Dubai Hills Estate
- Palm Jumeirah