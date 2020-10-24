There Was Applause All Around For The First Person To Buy Apple's iPhone 12 In Dubai Stores

It’s that exciting time of the year again! Festivities are around the corner and tech-heads have received their ultimate present of the year – the new iPhone 12. While pre-orders had begun a while ago, the new favorite was launched officially in the UAE Apple stores on October 23, 2020.

Launch day is always exciting with Apple as long queues and happy smiles are pretty much the general view all around. Even with COVID in our lives, the Apple store’s staff made sure they created an amazing experience for their first buyer.

The staff turned into a cheering squad as the buyer of Dubai went in to buy the first iPhone 12 in the city