Arab Producers Came Together For A Lofi-Track That Also Features Dubai

Lo-fi (low fidelity) music has been the cheaper alternative to therapy for SO many ever since it blew up on YouTube.

After all, the highly ‘aesthetic’ images that are both dreamy and fanatical combined with the calming, loopy element of sound has made it its genre. A well-deserved genre.

Everyone’s fave hype man AND the supporter of artists worldwide, Big Hass, paid homage to Arab producers’ talent by combining their work into a two-and-a-half-hour-long YouTube track.