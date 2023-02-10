Celebrate The Majestic Arabian Leopard In Saudi Arabia This Week

It’s time to roar with excitement as the second annual Arabian Leopard Day and the first-ever Arabian Leopard Week are upon us.

The Arabian Leopard is in critical danger, but the RCU and some conservation partners are not giving up without a fight! That’s why they’re celebrating the second annual Arabian Leopard Day on February 10 and launching the first-ever Arabian Leopard Week in Saudi Arabia.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has serious plans to make this a week to remember, from the UK to New York and from classrooms in Saudi Arabia to the mountains of AlUla. The goal is to spread awareness and encourage everyone to support the conservation efforts for this critically endangered species. The AlUla community is invited to visit on February 11 and take in the breathtaking scenery as they walk along sandy dunes, gentle escarpments, and shaded gulleys.

Snapchat users, get ready to experience the Arabian Leopard like never before with an augmented reality (AR) lens that brings the big cat to life in the spectacular Hegra landmark Tomb of Lihyan Son of Kuza

And if you’re in AlUla’s Ashar Valley, you can catch the digital exhibition that projects the Arabian Leopard onto the surrounding Hijaz Mountains. The exhibition, a collaboration between RCU and Catmosphere, is open to the public on February 10 & 11.

Dr. Stephen Browne, Wildlife & Natural Heritage Executive Director at RCU, says:

The Arabian Leopard is a symbol of our goal to preserve AlUla’s natural environment. Unfortunately, it’s critically endangered and we need to step up our conservation efforts to keep it alive. That’s why we celebrate Arabian Leopard Day and engage in activities that raise awareness and protect these big cats.

From the bustling streets of London and New York to the tranquil trails of AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve, Arabian Leopard Day and Week have something for everyone

A new 7-kilometre trail, the Arabian Leopard Celebration Trail, has been created in collaboration with the Catmosphere Foundation and is the first of a global network of Catwalk Trails. You’re invited to visit on February 11!

For the younger generation, RCU has created a brochure for schools in Saudi Arabia, helping to spread the word about the importance of protecting the future of this magnificent creature

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) says the Arabian Leopard is in critical danger, and if the population keeps declining, it’ll become extinct. But the RCU has been working hard to prepare for their eventual return to the wild, with the release of native prey animals, increased protection for wild leopards, and the restoration of natural areas. And the Arabian Leopard Breeding Programme has even welcomed the birth of four healthy cubs since April 2021!

Let’s do our part to save these majestic creatures!

For more deets on Arabian Leopard Week from February 10-13, 2023, click here.