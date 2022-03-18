This Immersive Pop-Up In Dubai Is Changing The Laundry Game

Most of us learned how to do our own laundry in college and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about because laundry is tricky. If you’re like me, it just never turns out as good as when your mum does it – Sometimes the clothes come out looking dull or feeling rough OR they smell like they did before going into the washing machine!

BUT, fear not – There’s a laundry detergent in the market that takes care of the feel, smell, and colour of the clothes and it’s the easiest thing in the world.

Ariel Middle East is revolutionizing the way we wash our clothes in a new form of detergent and you can be among the first in Dubai to try it out

Welcome the future of laundry in an immersive pop-up in Ain Dubai, guaranteed to make you a pro

Ariel NANO Pods is newly designed to solve the region’s number one laundry challenge; which is to remove 100% of stains with 0% powder residue! Residents and visitors are welcome to experience the innovation of laundry as part of an immersive pop-up activation in Dubai’s most iconic backdrops.

There, you’ll learn, experience and discover the revolutionizing product and its never-seen-before benefits in this multi-sensory experience.

What’s in the pod that makes it the future of laundry? The single unit sachet combines the finest powder detergent and soluble film that instantly dissolves upon contact with water to make it that much easier. It’s literally a- toss in your washing machine drawer-and go because once the sachet dissolves, it does the work of penetrating deeply into the fabric and leaving it stain-free and with no residue.

The deets

The Ariel NANO Lab will be running from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20, from 10am –10pm.

Visitors will get a FREE pack of Ariel NANO Pods and be the first in Dubai to experience the future of laundry at home.

