د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The Incredible World Art Dubai Is Back And It Kicks Off This Wednesday

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It’s that time of the year!

The region’s largest affordable retail art fair is back and it will feature a HUGE range of artwork. This year the DWTC event will host 2,000 pieces of artwork from renowned galleries and solo artists from over 27 countries.

You don’t need to be an art lover to enjoy this event; along with pop-up galleries, there’ll be urban art activations, digital theatre art, sustainable art, art fashion shows, the option to artify your closet (how cool is that?!), workshops and more.

Gather your buddies, World Art Dubai is running from April 7 – 10!

From activations and live art performances to curated art talks, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Dubai World Trade Centre event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Art Dubai (@worldartdubai)

165 artists and galleries from over 27 countries will exhibit at this event

This year, the ever-evolving event will include galleries from new countries including Israel, Nigeria, Ecuador, Malaysia, Poland and Uzbekistan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Art Dubai (@worldartdubai)

There are pieces of art from AED360 and up, not just for art collectors, if you’re a first-time buyer, this is the place to start

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Art Dubai (@worldartdubai)

With tight safety precautions in place to roll out the event – get your tickets here and enjoy the show!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Art Dubai (@worldartdubai)

The important bits

When? 1pm – 9pm Wednesday-Friday, 1pm –8pm Saturday

Where? Halls 1 & 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre – Free parking for all visitors

Get your tickets now!

Sponsored By
Sponsored Logo
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE

The region’s largest affordable retail art fair returns with contemporary art from all over the world. World Art Dubai offers a range of art for private collectors, connoisseurs, corporate and first-time buyers in search for diverse, affordable and original art under one roof. Hosting more than 2,000 artworks from renowned galleries and solo artists from over 27 countries starting from just $100 onwards.  ‘ Discovering new perspective’ is our theme for 2021.

Visit DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE on Instagram
Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?