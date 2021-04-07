Latest
The Incredible World Art Dubai Is Back And It Kicks Off This Wednesday
It’s that time of the year!
The region’s largest affordable retail art fair is back and it will feature a HUGE range of artwork. This year the DWTC event will host 2,000 pieces of artwork from renowned galleries and solo artists from over 27 countries.
You don’t need to be an art lover to enjoy this event; along with pop-up galleries, there’ll be urban art activations, digital theatre art, sustainable art, art fashion shows, the option to artify your closet (how cool is that?!), workshops and more.
Gather your buddies, World Art Dubai is running from April 7 – 10!
From activations and live art performances to curated art talks, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Dubai World Trade Centre event
165 artists and galleries from over 27 countries will exhibit at this event
This year, the ever-evolving event will include galleries from new countries including Israel, Nigeria, Ecuador, Malaysia, Poland and Uzbekistan.
There are pieces of art from AED360 and up, not just for art collectors, if you’re a first-time buyer, this is the place to start
With tight safety precautions in place to roll out the event – get your tickets here and enjoy the show!
The important bits
When? 1pm – 9pm Wednesday-Friday, 1pm –8pm Saturday
Where? Halls 1 & 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre – Free parking for all visitors
Get your tickets now!