The Incredible World Art Dubai Is Back And It Kicks Off This Wednesday

It’s that time of the year!

The region’s largest affordable retail art fair is back and it will feature a HUGE range of artwork. This year the DWTC event will host 2,000 pieces of artwork from renowned galleries and solo artists from over 27 countries.

You don’t need to be an art lover to enjoy this event; along with pop-up galleries, there’ll be urban art activations, digital theatre art, sustainable art, art fashion shows, the option to artify your closet (how cool is that?!), workshops and more.

Gather your buddies, World Art Dubai is running from April 7 – 10!

From activations and live art performances to curated art talks, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Dubai World Trade Centre event