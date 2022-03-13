Art Season Has Kicked Off And The Visuals Are Stunning!

You may have noticed how artsy events have been taking place in the city and word on the street is that it will continue as ‘art season’ has officially kickstarted.

The Dubai Media Office sent out an announcement stating that the #DubaiDestinations campaign continues with a focus on art festivals, events and so much more.

Starting this week, art season enters in full bloom

So take a moment to check out the diverse art attractions like exhibitions and festivals to galleries and art studios.

Until mid-April, all Dubai residents and visitors should expect to witness the best of the local and international art communities coming into the city.

What events/exhibits can you expect starting now?

1. Art Dubai

Featuring over 100 contemporary and modern galleries from more than 40 countries across four main gallery sections, this is Art Dubai’s 15th edition so don’t miss out!

When? March 11-13, 2022.

2. Rethink Art

Organised by Dubai Design District (D3) is Rethink Art, an innovative art program with exhibitions, installations, live performances, activations and workshops for all.

When? March 8-13

3. Check out the events taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai

Public Art Programme that showcases permanent public artworks interwoven into the urban fabric of the event’s venue inspired by the famous Arab mathematician, astronomer and physicist Ibn al Haytham’s Book of Optics.

Integrated throughout the Expo 2020 site, 11 commissioned public artworks have created a journey of ideas, aesthetics and concepts.

The artworks will become a permanent part of the future District 2020 and the urban fabric of Dubai

4. DIFC Sculpture Park

It hosts 62 different artworks, including sculptures and paintings so this may be worth your while on your next DIFC trip.