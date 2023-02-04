Artistic, Culinary, Literary, &, Musical: The Dubai Cultural Scene Is Thriving During Art Season 2023

Are you in on the loop about all the cultural events in Dubai taking place during February-March 2023? If not, then fear not! We’re here to keep you up-to-date on all things Dubai

The Dubai Art Season is a platform that brings together multiple creative events. This year, it is themed “Take a Walk on the Art Side” and has a rich agenda of distinguished cultural experiences which highlights Dubai’s international position. It is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture said that the Art Season “expresses the spirit of Dubai and its ability to attract artists and creative talent from all over the world”.

Here’s a curated list of some of the amazing events and festivals taking place:

Literary

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, held in partnership with Dubai Culture from 1st to 6th February at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City and the Mohammed bin Rashid Library.

Culinary

The ‘Taste of Dubai Festival’ will present diverse culinary arts from the best chefs and restaurants in Dubai and the region.

The “M2L Market” in Gate Avenue – DIFC will celebrate entertainment, art and food, providing visitors with the opportunity to live different experiences and taste new international flavours.

Art Exhibitions

The 11th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival, organised by Dubai Culture in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from 24th February to 5th March, 2023, represents a celebration of the visual arts with the participation of Emirati and UAE & GCC-based talent.

Alserkal Avenue and Alserkal Arts Foundation will host a series of creative cultural activities.

AYA, which is located in Wafi City, will be the first of a next generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks in the emirate offering interactive and immersive art experiences.

The “DIFC Art Nights” annually attracts over 4,000 people, including artists, collectors and fashionistas and aims to support Dubai’s art scene and highlight the most creative works.

The 16th edition of Art Dubai, will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from 1st to 5th March, 2023.

The exhibition at the Al Safa Art and Design Library, running from January 30th to March 17th, 2023, documents Dubai’s heritage, history and daily life of the time.

The “Dubai in 1962” exhibition includes unique photographs of the emirate taken by Japanese photographer Yoshio Kawashima from the “Sankei Shimbun” newspaper during his visit to Dubai and the Middle East in that year.

Musical and Visual

The Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances that highlight the creativity of regional and international performing arts and musical talent, while the digital arts centre “Infinity des Lumières” in the Dubai Mall shall showcase digital art exhibitions across the same period in an innovative technological manner.

