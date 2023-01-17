Get Ready To Party To Poppin’ Beats At Ashanti And Friends’ Concert

د . إAEDSRر . س

Buckle up for a night full of poppin’ R&B and Hip-Hop hits right here in Dubai…

Ashanti, Fat Joe and special guest Ja Rule are ready to set the stage and blow you away with a spectacular live performance at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Mark your calendars for Ashanti, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule’s unmissable live performances!

Grab your friends and don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Where you’ll be jamming out to hits like “What’s Luv” and “Foolish” as you sing and dance the night away with your best pals.

Grab your pals and kick off your weekend with this unforgettable party

These three iconic names are putting on a memorable night of music right here in Dubai. Where they’re set to take the stage and party the night away with you and your pals!

You won’t wanna miss the powerful sound of Grammy-nominated Ashanti’s voice and her impeccable stage presence. As well as, Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s entertaining performances and poppin’ tunes.

Also, Full Circle is bringing you this spectacular performance for an unforgettable night! In partnership with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Important Bits:

When? Saturday, January 21 – Doors Open 7:30pm

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Tix start at AED175 – Grab yours at Platinum List and Coca-Cola Arena.

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

