Get Ready To Party To Poppin’ Beats At Ashanti And Friends’ Concert

Buckle up for a night full of poppin’ R&B and Hip-Hop hits right here in Dubai…

Ashanti, Fat Joe and special guest Ja Rule are ready to set the stage and blow you away with a spectacular live performance at the Coca-Cola Arena.

When? Saturday, January 21 – Doors Open 7:30pm

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Tix start from AED175 – Grab yours at Platinum List and Coca-Cola Arena.

These three iconic names are putting on a memorable night of music right here in Dubai. Where they’re set to take the stage and party the night away with you and your pals!

You won’t wanna miss the powerful sound of Grammy-nominated Ashanti’s voice and her impeccable stage presence. As well as, Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s entertaining performances and poppin’ tunes.

Also, Full Circle is bringing you this spectacular performance for an unforgettable night! In partnership with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Important Bits:

