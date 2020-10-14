Community
This Birthday Video Message Is Hands Down The CUTEST Video On The Internet Today
Everyone loves adorbs, genuine birthday wishes – personalised ones ALL THE MORE. And if they double out as a surprise, then it easily makes the whole day. Well, get ready to ‘aww’ your way through this one!
Emirati Majid Al Qassimi wished his wife, the popular Emirati influencer Hind Beljafla, happy birthday via an Instagram video. He starts off by mentioning how every year he sends Hind wishes through cute messages and texts, but this year he’s taken it to another level!
“Hind is everything I’m not”
Majid’s cute wish wasn’t just about making her birthday special but also telling their fans and followers about what makes them special.
He speaks about how Hind is a sunset person and he’s a sunrise person and although they’re quite different, they find strength in that difference. He goes on to tell people more about their chemistry and their contrasting personalities.
Even though Hind caught Majid filming the video, he managed to wrap it up and post the video on Facebook
Aside from being a trained veterinarian, Majid is also the Director of Animal Health and Development in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates. His wife Hind is a Dubai-based content creator with a strong following.
They are parents to three adorable kiddos and have been together for over seven years
So very cute!