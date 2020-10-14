This Birthday Video Message Is Hands Down The CUTEST Video On The Internet Today

Everyone loves adorbs, genuine birthday wishes – personalised ones ALL THE MORE. And if they double out as a surprise, then it easily makes the whole day. Well, get ready to ‘aww’ your way through this one!

Emirati Majid Al Qassimi wished his wife, the popular Emirati influencer Hind Beljafla, happy birthday via an Instagram video. He starts off by mentioning how every year he sends Hind wishes through cute messages and texts, but this year he’s taken it to another level!

“Hind is everything I’m not”