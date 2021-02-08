Bab Al Shams Is Winning Valentine's Day With This Gorgeous Tent Set Up

In a word: WOW. Valentine’s Day is looming and if you’re looking for something spectacular, take a moment to consider Bab Al Shams, ‘cus the stunning desert resort is going ALL OUT. Picture this: You and your better half will have a tent just for you, you’ll be treated to an exquisite four-course fine-dining menu, a bottle of sparkling, a bouquet of flowers and many more tiny romantic touches that make this one of the most gorgeous and unique ways to spend Valentine’s Day in Dubai. Book your romantic Valentine’s Day package here now! And if that doesn’t float your boat, there are other options too, (scroll for deets!) from afternoon lunches to uber private, and fabulously rose-mantic private setups! They take care of everything: Bab Al Shams has Valentine’s Day wrapped up

The Valentine’s Day Gala Dinner in the desert is happening on February 14 Okay, okay, okay. Valentine’s Day is THE one day of the year to celebrate love with bae. So, why go for a regular dinner when you could do something spectacular? And in this case, Bab Al Shams has thought of EVERYTHINGGG. There will be a private open tent set up for every couple, there’s a romantic bonfire for snaps and the whole area will be surrounded by glimmering heart balloon candlelights. Beneath the starry sky, you’ll be served up a tantalizing four-course romance-themed meal, and you’ll leave with a bouquet of roses (fab!) along with a Bab Al Shams souvenir photo. The dreammmm. When? February 14 from 7pm – 11pm How much? AED1,200 which includes dinner for two, a bottle of sparkling rose wine, a bouquet of roses and a souvenir photo

You can level up to an even more private setting Bab Al Shams, which means “Getaway To The Sun”, is a show-stopping desert resort, and if the Gala Dinner isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, there are a number of options. From super-private packages (See the Bab Al Shams special moments together options) and garden lunches, to the firm resident favourite Bab Al Shams picnic lunch, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day suitable for all budgets! Share this post with your bae if they need a nudge in the right direction!