A Bahraini Artist Accurately Depicts 'Eid In Covid' Through A Cool Image Featured On A Building

Content creator, the brow queen, and solid Bahrain rep Yara Ayoob shine once more in an artwork she created for the Khaleeji Art Museum, titled ‘Eid amid Covid.’

Yara was amongst the few artists chosen to be included in the digital art exhibition on Dubai Festival City Mall You’ve probably seen her pictures all over Instagram or with Khalid Al Ameri and Salama and it seems like nothing is stopping Yara Ayoob from taking over and representing creative Bahrainis in the Middle East, which we’re ALL for!

The proud Bahraini is known for constantly making strides to showcase her culture, art and obvs those fabulous brows Sekka Mag even featured the creator by highlighting how she puts the Khaleeji culture forward in everything that she does, main example of this being her inclusion of the abayat al ras, an abaya that rests on the head as opposed to the shoulder, frequently worn by the older generation of Khaleeji women.

Keep doing you girl, we see you If anyone's down to see this talented lady's digital artwork, it will be featured until May 24, at the Dubai Festival City Mall building

-08:15

-08:45

-09:15

