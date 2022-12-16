Beach Lovers Should Not Miss Out On This Epic New Year’s Eve Party

Ahoy, beach lovers! Your New Year plans just got sorted… so you’re welcome!

Kick-off 2023 on a sandy dance floor on one of the sickest party spots ever.

Barasti Beach has an unmatched legacy when it comes to festivals… so their NYE Ritual Festival is a definite must-attend

This lively beach destination is the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and ring in the new year.

Groove to DJ A-Trak’s sensational electro beats and marvel at all the entertainment lined up

Ain’t no party like a Barasti Beach party!

Canadian DJ A-Trak will take over the night with his electro-house sounds. Not to mention C02 canons, a laser light show and flame throwers!

The cherry on top… catch the iconic fireworks of the city’s celebrations when the clock strikes midnight.

FREE bloody mary shots for those who come before 12pm on New Year’s Day!

Caught your attention now didn’t we?

Food can be ordered at various food stations around the venue, with taste-bud satisfying burgers, fries, nachos and pizza available, served hot and fresh throughout the evening.

Open till 3 am, this NYE RITUAL is set to be an electrifying night with a thick atmosphere of ‘goodbye 2022, hello 2023′, plus if you can make it to Barasti before 12 pm on 1st Jan, guests get a free Bloody Mary shot. Start as you mean to go on.

The finer deets:

When: Saturday, December 31st

Where: Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park

Time: Doors open at 7pm

What: Barasti’s NYE Ritual Festival

Packages: VIP tables of 10 for AED 10,000 from 8pm-3am. Ten people maximum and limited tables available.

Free-flowing house beverages for AED 650 from 8pm – 1 am

Tickets: Available on Platinumlist