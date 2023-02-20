The Massive Clean-Up Of Tiny Plastic Balls On Dubai Beaches Continues

A massive beach cleanup in Dubai continues after countless tiny plastic balls washed up on Dubai beaches over the weekend.

Little plastic balls- bags of polyethylene- were strewn all over Sunset beach on Sunday morning and found by surfers. The balls were also found on Black Palace Beach and Mamzar Beach. Pirates Surf Rescue, a Sea Rescue and fitness lifestyle program and residents raised the alarm by sharing the shocking footage and Dubai Municipality (DM) came to the scene to help the clear up and determine the cause.

DM is currently working to understand how it happened with some reports suggesting the mess was a result of a spillage from a shipping container.

A major community clean-up effort is underway

Beachgoers assembled and made a day of it to clean up the beach to the best of their abilities. People came armed with sieves and good spirits to rid the beaches of the harmful tiny plastic balls, the world’s widely used plastics, which could have a devastating effect on local marine wildlife.

A massive thank you to Pirates Surf Rescue Dubai and Gerry Blaklsey for sharing the footage and raising the alarm to the wider public