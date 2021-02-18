'Beautiful Destinations' Lands In Dubai And Could Change The Game For Content Creation

Beautiful Destinations is a company with a community upwards of 25 million people.

This isn’t just another travel account. It’s THE travel account.

One video will make you wish you were in a hot tub in chilly British Columbia, another will make you wish you were starting a kayak adventure in Mexico. It’s the inspiration for your next adventure captured with an Insta-filtered lens.

From being labelled ‘just an Instagram account’ seven years ago to educating governments on how social can work for them, Beautiful Destinations is now a $million dollar company.

40 people make up BD which uses Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook to promote their content. Previously, they had an office in New York, but once COVID hit, the company decided to shut-up shop, and now the employees can work anywhere they want.

If you could work ANYWHERE, where would you go?

Tom Jauncey, the head of Content Creation for Beautiful Destinations has chosen to make Dubai his home