Belgian Beer Café Is Celebrating Its 10th Year In Dubai With 10 Days Of MASSIVE Promotions

Thriving for an entire decade, Belgian Beer Café is what UAE residents refer to as an ‘iconic’ venue.

As a result of finding the perfect balance of quality food, amazing service and a relaxed, refreshing atmosphere the 1920s-themed Belgian eatery has been up and thriving since its inception back in 2012. And now the resto-cum-bar is all set to host 10-days of spectac celebrations from March 1-10 to commemorate the milestone (exclusively at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah venue).

Here is what the 10 days of banger promotions for 10 years of being in the business will look like:

Birthday brunches

Free-flowing ladies night

10 nostalgic days of 2012 prices

And more! Keep scrolling for more deeeetsssss!

3. March 1-10: Party like it’s 2012 at Belgian Beer Café, with 10 full days of drinks with prices from 10 years ago!

SAVE YOUR BUCKS FAM.

Head to the iconic Belgian Beer Café, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah from March 1-10 and enjoy the ‘Joyeux anniversaire’ with 10 full days of drinks with prices from 10 years ago, alongside a special 10-year celebration menu from Head Chef Bart Thoelen.

Take your pick from a variety of Belgium-inspired dishes, such as moules-frites, Belgian waffles and steak tartare, while enjoying the beautiful city views from the terrace.

Where? Belgian Beer Café, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

2. March 2: Ladies, live your best lives with UNLIMITED complimentary drinks and oysters… and FREE shots for everyone!

For ONE night only… on Wednesday, March 2, gals will be spoiled with unlimited complimentary drinks and oysters, while guys can order oysters at AED5 per shuck, along with free shots for everyone, All. Night. Long.

The Ladies Night Birthday Edition takes place over five fun-packed hours, from 6pm-11pm.

With two outdoor terraces overlooking the Burj Al Arab, it’s drinks with VIEWS for days, ladies.

Date and time? March 2 from 6pm – 11pm

Where? Belgian Beer Café, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

1. March 5: Hip Hip Hooray Birthday Brunch

Issa 6-hour-long Belgian feast running from 2pm-8pm, fuelled by unlimited bubbles, Belgian hops, and house bevvies, along with big birthday cakes to share out, an espresso martini bar and live entertainment – all for AED249!

C’est la vie mon amour!😍

The updated brunch menu will feature Belgian Beer Café’s beloved dishes, alongside some new faves and brunch-goers can pick from one hearty main course.

Date and time? Saturday, March 5 from 2pm – 8pm

Where? Belgian Beer Café, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Price? AED249

*Birthday offers will only be available at Belgian Beer Café, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah

For booking and inquiries call, 044470227.

