11 Places To Get The Best Matcha In Dubai

11. Caribou Coffee has got your quick n easy matcha fix

Simple, easy, and available almost everywhere. Caribou Coffee’s Matcha is a delightful blend of high-quality, finely ground green tea powder, offering a smooth and earthy flavour profile. Perfectly balanced with milk and a touch of sweetness, it provides a refreshing and energizing drink. They’ve also dropped a new Yuzu Matcha Cooler and it’s the refreshing kick you need!

10. Boba Bae is the emotional support matcha

How can we do a matcha list without including a lil bit of that boba?! The student groups have spoken and the Boba Bae matcha has been hailed as one that truly deserves a chance. With their branches in university spaces in the UAE, you bet this has been the go-to emotional support beverage for many!

Where? NYU Abu Dhabi, AUD Dubai, AUS Sharjah

Delivery? Careem, Noon, Talabat, Deliveroo

9. Can’t say neigh to the matcha at Hoof

Established in 2018 by three visionary Emirati friends, this cafe is a reflection of their deep-rooted love for the art of showjumping. Originating from Sharjah, Hoof is a speciality coffee cafe that seamlessly weaves in the equestrian theme. They should be your go-to spot for some high-quality matcha from Japan.

Join them for a cup of coffee, a delicious meal, or simply some good company!

Where? Dubai Mall, Misk, Grove Village in RAK, Muweilah, Al Jada

8. The tiramisu matcha at Bageri Form

Matcha with a coffee kick?! SIGN ME UP. This one is for those who their green goodness like them: a little sweet, and just what you need on a comforting day. The Tiramisu matcha at Bageri Form comes with some extra flavour, but they also have the OG deal. While you’re there, don’t miss out on their warm puddings and other baked goods!

Lovin fave: order it with whole milk, tastes yum!

Where? D3

7. CULT/MATCHA by Trio will get you hooked

This matcha opened up just a while ago and it’s already gaining a bit of a…cult following. One look at cultmatcha Instagram page will tell you they’re all about being the real deal…with some strawberry foam on top! (if you want it, ofc)

Lovin fave: order it with coconut milk.

Where? Alserkal Avenue (2 pm to 11 pm) | Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi (8 am to 11 pm) | Al Jada, Sharjah (8 am to 12 am)

6. The Orto matcha is your sip to heaven

Sip your way to serenity with their mesmerizing Matcha Latte! Unwind and indulge in this vibrant and velvety treat that’s as delightful to your eyes as it is to your taste buds. They’ve got different flavours too so it’s never boring. Orto is more than just a cafe though, make sure you check it out!

Where? Jumeirah

5. Farmers Coffee is all about that goodness in every sip

FARMERS is a unique and creative organic speciality coffee concept with a healthy twist that offers exceptional coffees and guilt-free, delicious, specialty snacks. It was established in 2018 by the passionate entrepreneurs Faisal Ahli and Faisal Al Marri. #homegrown!

They’re extra special because of all the care: coffee beans are carefully sourced from small farms worldwide. They only use organic milk from a local Emirati family farm, delivered fresh daily. The menu includes wholesome options, including the Farmers Athletes Approved range, stamped on drinks and snacks suitable for an athletic lifestyle.

Needless to say, this matcha goes through many tests and trials to serve as your ideal sip!

Where? Al Khawaneej | Coders HQ – Emirates Towers

4. Toby’s estate has got a great sip

In 1997 a lawyer named Toby decided to swap his law books for the passion of a good brew. It all led up to this moment, where you head in and purchase some Toby’s Estate bestselling matcha. They’ve even got a matcha with boba in it…so you’re welcome!

Where? Dubai Hills Mall, Jumeirah 2 Branch, Last Exit DXB Bound

3. Café Kitsuné goes the extra mile with a ceremonial matcha-making kit too

These guys don’t play games when it comes to matcha. Whether it’s your morning on-the-go drink, or part of your evening unwinding ritual, a cup of Café Kitsuné’s Ceremonial Matcha is a daily must. They even have an entire matcha-making kit, so if you’re a matcha connoisseur, drop by and say hello!

Where? H Residences, Al Wasl, Dubai

2. Your classic gateway matcha: the viral Knot Bakehouse

Who doesn’t know Knot Bakehouse? This homegrown brand has taken over the Instagram feeds and for good reason! The salted caramel and strawberry foam are just something you can’t miss- and it always takes your matcha up a level. Many even regard Knot as the spot that first introduced them to the drink!

Where? Grandiose Supermarket, Sports City | Jumeirah | The 77 Valley

1.The Matcha Tokyo is committed to one thing and one thing only

100% organic matcha. If you want the most real deal, you come here. The Matcha Tokyo is completely dedicated to ensuring only the most authentic matcha in their products- which range from ice cream to cookies and even milkshakes. They’re fully involved in the entire production process. They support soil preparation, organic tea growth, and encourage sustainable activities to ensure our delicious matcha will remain for more than a hundred years. The Matcha Tokyo was established in 2018 and was launched by CEO Masahiro Nagata and Maki Sotokawa.

Where? The Beach, JBR

