BiCE Ristorante Is Celebrating 20 YEARS Of Italian Classics With A Modern Twist With 2 BRILL Events

A Dubai restaurant celebrating 20 YEARS in the business is no easy feat, which is why BiCE Ristorante is going BIG to celebrate.

Two decades building up a stellar reputation, BiCE Ristorante is one of the few fine-dining restaurants in Dubai to reach this milestone, thanks to a brilliant blend of classic Italian dishes and consistently memorable dining experiences. The restaurant entered the competitive Dubai dining scene 20 years ago and has been a go-to for Italian fine-dining ever since!

Congrats BiCE Ristorante on 20 years!

As expected, there will be festivities throughout the month of October to celebrate! Firstly, you’re invited to join for a special menu featuring 20 of the best dishes from the last 20 years, (available from October 1 to October 10) and secondly, there will be a big birthday brunch happening every Friday during the month of October.

Feast on 20 top dishes from the last 20 years

This menu sounds INCREDIBLE!

The team at BiCE Ristorante has rounded-up the most loved dishes from the last 20 years for your munch pleasure. The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah restaurant, which is famous worldwide, opened its doors in Dubai in 2000 and this milestone menu will feature ONLY the best dishes from the past 20 years.

When? Available from October 1 – October 10

Book it here

There will be birthday brunch celebrations for the entire month of October

Would it be Dubai if there wasn’t a birthday brunch to celebrate?!

Friday brunch at BiCE Ristorante needs no introduction… Il brunch Italiano is a lesson in five star Italian cuisine, with the finest selection of cheeses, cold cuts, meats and seafood from the grill and a spread of Italian desserts. When it comes to food, Italians do it better, and nowhere shows this off quite like BiCE Ristorante.

And the best bit? If it’s your birthday you’ll enjoy a FREE brunch if you dine with at least one paying guest.

Prices from AED250 per person

When? Every Friday from 12.30PM to 4PM

 

The important bits

Celebrate 20 years with BiCE Ristorante!

Where? Lobby Level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
Call 04 318 2319 to book, or book it here

BiCE Ristorante

Originally launched in Milan in the 1920s, the BiCE brand is known across the world and spans over seven countries. BiCE Ristorante has been a prominent fixture in the Dubai culinary scene for the past 20 years, nestled in the upscale Hilton Hotel along Jumeirah Beach. The award-winning authentic Italian restaurant re-launched in October 2016, introducing an exciting new look, refreshed menu and al fresco lounge and dining terrace

