BiCE Ristorante Is Celebrating 20 YEARS Of Italian Classics With A Modern Twist With 2 BRILL Events

A Dubai restaurant celebrating 20 YEARS in the business is no easy feat, which is why BiCE Ristorante is going BIG to celebrate.

Two decades building up a stellar reputation, BiCE Ristorante is one of the few fine-dining restaurants in Dubai to reach this milestone, thanks to a brilliant blend of classic Italian dishes and consistently memorable dining experiences. The restaurant entered the competitive Dubai dining scene 20 years ago and has been a go-to for Italian fine-dining ever since!

Congrats BiCE Ristorante on 20 years!

As expected, there will be festivities throughout the month of October to celebrate! Firstly, you’re invited to join for a special menu featuring 20 of the best dishes from the last 20 years, (available from October 1 to October 10) and secondly, there will be a big birthday brunch happening every Friday during the month of October.