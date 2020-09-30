Latest
BiCE Ristorante Is Celebrating 20 YEARS Of Italian Classics With A Modern Twist With 2 BRILL Events
A Dubai restaurant celebrating 20 YEARS in the business is no easy feat, which is why BiCE Ristorante is going BIG to celebrate.
Two decades building up a stellar reputation, BiCE Ristorante is one of the few fine-dining restaurants in Dubai to reach this milestone, thanks to a brilliant blend of classic Italian dishes and consistently memorable dining experiences. The restaurant entered the competitive Dubai dining scene 20 years ago and has been a go-to for Italian fine-dining ever since!
Congrats BiCE Ristorante on 20 years!
As expected, there will be festivities throughout the month of October to celebrate! Firstly, you’re invited to join for a special menu featuring 20 of the best dishes from the last 20 years, (available from October 1 to October 10) and secondly, there will be a big birthday brunch happening every Friday during the month of October.
Feast on 20 top dishes from the last 20 years
This menu sounds INCREDIBLE!
The team at BiCE Ristorante has rounded-up the most loved dishes from the last 20 years for your munch pleasure. The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah restaurant, which is famous worldwide, opened its doors in Dubai in 2000 and this milestone menu will feature ONLY the best dishes from the past 20 years.
When? Available from October 1 – October 10
There will be birthday brunch celebrations for the entire month of October
Would it be Dubai if there wasn’t a birthday brunch to celebrate?!
Friday brunch at BiCE Ristorante needs no introduction… Il brunch Italiano is a lesson in five star Italian cuisine, with the finest selection of cheeses, cold cuts, meats and seafood from the grill and a spread of Italian desserts. When it comes to food, Italians do it better, and nowhere shows this off quite like BiCE Ristorante.
And the best bit? If it’s your birthday you’ll enjoy a FREE brunch if you dine with at least one paying guest.
Prices from AED250 per person
When? Every Friday from 12.30PM to 4PM
The important bits
Celebrate 20 years with BiCE Ristorante!
Where? Lobby Level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
Call 04 318 2319 to book, or book it here