Bigg Boss Star Asim Riaz Is Flexing In Dubai And Fans Are Sharing Unseen Bits
Indian model and former season 13 Bigg Boss runner up, Asim Riaz is taking to his socials, hinting he’s in an entirely different country today.
That HUGE carousel, those buildings, that walkaway, totally recognizable! Asim is in Dubai once again!
I knew Dubai felt a little different!
The Indian model has a MASSIVE fanbase in Dubai! Wherever his plane lands, he’s sure to greet fans.
His even bigger online fan base show some unseen moments that are sure to have you feeling major FOMO!