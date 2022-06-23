A New ‘Billionaire’s Row’ Of Ultra-Exclusive Villas Has Been Revealed In Palm Jumeirah

People who think Dubai is a haven for the rich and wealthy only… are totally wrong. It’s for everyone but it definitely puts the lux in luxury if that’s what you’re looking for.

It’s got Michelin star restaurants, 5-star hotels, and of course MILLION Dirham homes.

Whether you’re in the market for a FAB and lavish home in Dubai, these villas are something you HAVE to see!

Alpago Properties developed the ultra-exclusive Billionaire’s Row of Palm Jumeirah and they cost between AED150 to AED300 MILLION

Video Unavailable

There are currently 13 signature villas and Alpago Properties began developing 6 of them; its first villa is launching next week!

The Billionaire’s Row is located on Palm Jumeirah and has views of Atlantis The Palm and the nearly complete Royal Atlantis. The first villa by Alpago Properties is branded as ‘Riva Del Lusso’ and is spread over 10,000 square feet. It’s 5 bedrooms and it comes with private beach access, a swimming pool, and basement parking.

Available to house sit

via GIPHY