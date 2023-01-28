Blackpink Had UAE Fans Running To The Stage As Soon As Gates Opened At Etihad Park

Kpop fandom is no surprise to any of us, chances are if you’ve never gone through the Kpop fever – you know someone who has.

Girl group BLACKPINK is in Abu Dhabi right now as one of the major stops for their world tour and the pre-concert videos that have circulated social media proves just how BIG and loyal the love is for the YG Entertainment formed South Korean musical group.

To give you bit of the hype we’ve seen so far, check out this clip

Yep, as soon as Etihad Park’s gates opened – fans flocked to the stage.

And to that, surely Blackpink’s group members are thinking, “How you like that?”

blackpink’s first standing concert it’s a battle of who’s the fastest runner 😭pic.twitter.com/HqSEZ99HKE — ken (@togejustvibin) January 28, 2023

The Born Pink world tour has surely kicked off on EPIC proportions

Some lucky fans even caught the group member’s during their sound check earlier today

just another day blackpink being unserious 😭#BORNPINKinAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/GhNCmD7eRf — honors lisa (@honorslisa) January 28, 2023

A bit of info on the group (if you’re one of the few who are unfamiliar)

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of 4 membersL Jason, Jenny, Rose, and Lisa. The band debuted with Square One back in 2016 under YG Entertainment, which is responsible for other well-known South Korean artists.

If you recall the midst of the pandemic and their TikTok viral song ‘How You Like That’ then congrats – you’ve heard of Blackpink before.