People In The UAE Are Blocking The BBC And The Hashtag Is Going Viral

The BBC is being cancelled by people in the UAE.

The Arab world is responding to negative media attention with a campaign to block the BBC. The British Broadcasting Corporation is a public service broadcaster and news organisation and people are now proudly tweeting that they’ve blocked all accounts relating to the broadcaster.

Last week, we wrote ‘The Hope Probe Is The Positive Arab News Story That Needs The World’s Attention’. Negative media attention focused on this region is a constant theme, and tweets going viral today, are the public saying, ‘no more’. The hashtag has been viewed 3 million times on Twitter as the story gains legs.

‘I would suggest you block the BBC’

Cancelled: People are sharing updates of how they’ve already blocked the Western broadcaster

Prominent members of the public have shared the message

Emirati Dr Ali Alameri said they fabricate news to offend the UAE

It didn’t take long for the sentiment to be picked up and for the tweet to go viral

People have labelled the channel racist

Saying it has lost all credibility

3 million people have already viewed the hashtag as the story grows

