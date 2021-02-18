People In The UAE Are Blocking The BBC And The Hashtag Is Going Viral

The BBC is being cancelled by people in the UAE. The Arab world is responding to negative media attention with a campaign to block the BBC. The British Broadcasting Corporation is a public service broadcaster and news organisation and people are now proudly tweeting that they’ve blocked all accounts relating to the broadcaster. Last week, we wrote ‘The Hope Probe Is The Positive Arab News Story That Needs The World’s Attention’. Negative media attention focused on this region is a constant theme, and tweets going viral today, are the public saying, ‘no more’. The hashtag has been viewed 3 million times on Twitter as the story gains legs. ‘I would suggest you block the BBC’

@osn, i suggest you all #Block_BBC channels from their services because they spread lies and hatred about the UAE (where you are based). The UAE is a red line that no one should ever mess with. — Abdulla | عبدالله | עבדאללה 🇦🇪 (@EmiratiPatriot) February 17, 2021

Cancelled: People are sharing updates of how they’ve already blocked the Western broadcaster

Prominent members of the public have shared the message

Emirati Dr Ali Alameri said they fabricate news to offend the UAE

تختلق اخبار كاذبه وتفبرك قصص من الخيال للإساءة لوطننا #الامارات ابسط عمل نقوم به للرد عليها هو #بلوك_بي_بي_سي pic.twitter.com/aWRjD26huo — علي العامري (@DrAliAlameri) February 17, 2021

It didn’t take long for the sentiment to be picked up and for the tweet to go viral

People have labelled the channel racist

اصدقائي ومتابعيني الأعزاء ارجوا #بلوك_بي_بي_سي هذه القناة العنصرية الكارهة للعرب ودول العالم الثالث My dear friends and followers, I hope we all #Block_BBC this racist channel, that hates Arabs and third world countries@BBCWorld @BBCArabic @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/PjoRG25Sla — SUHAIL AL ABDOOL العبدول (@SAlabdool) February 17, 2021

Saying it has lost all credibility

قنوات إعلامية فقدت مصداقيتها و موضوعيتها و مهنيتها ، تحاول أن تكون وسيلة لضرب استقرار الدول و نشر الفتن بين الشعوب ، عفواً أيها الفاشل فالربيع العربي لن يتكرر و لن يعود ! #block_bbc#بلوك_بي_بي_سي pic.twitter.com/9B693JdNkE — رشّـاش 🇦🇪 (@shsm_) February 18, 2021

3 million people have already viewed the hashtag as the story grows

وسم || #بلوك_بي_بي_سي || يحقق عدد مشاهدات تزيد على " 3 مليون " مشاهدة حول العالم حتى اللحظة. #ترند_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/ZMskbbmjp1 — ترند الإمارات (@TREND_UAE) February 18, 2021