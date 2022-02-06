Blockchain Platform Solana Is Hosting A Five-Day Event In Dubai

If you’ve been keeping up with the blockchain and crypto world recently (there’s no way out of it!) then you’d have heard of Solana, a relatively new public blockchain platform that’s been making waves in the scene already.

It’s no question Dubai and the UAE as a whole has been welcoming the crypto world with gradual assessment yet open arms – and it is evident in the way events and discussions keep popping up around this particular topic.

Yet another great example of this is the fact that Solana itself is holding a 5-day offline event in Dubai from February 15-20.

If it’s learning about NFTs, DeFi and getting started on Solana you want in on, this is for you

🚨 New Solana Hacker House alert! 📍 Dubai

The Solana Foundation Dubai Hacker House will be an in-person event from core Solana Labs engineers and with mentorship from its other partners

So basically you’ll learn the tricks of the trade from the best of the best.

The five-day event is said to have informative educational programming around DeFi, NFTs and getting started on Solana, as well as key presentations from its partners. It’s also said to be best for those looking to meet new people in the space, find likely members for an idea, or to join an existing team.

Think, a retreat for the blockchain world.

Other things to expect at the 5-day event include:

​Advice and support from core Solana Lab engineers, plus a demo day at the end to compete for local grants.

​The opportunity to hear about exclusive Solana ecosystem job openings.

​A venue with good WiFi, power, and workstations, plus all-day food and lounges to relax.

​Exclusive evening events that are open to all participants.

It’s a first come, first serve event and registration is needed prior to attending

Register here if you’re keen.

FYI, they’ve asked that once you’ve been confirmed to attend, you have to bring proof of your COVID-19 vaccination, a negative PCR test taken less than three days prior to the event or you have to test negative at the express testing station that will be available on-site.

