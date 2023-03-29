د . إAEDSRر . س

This Blogger Is Showing The True Beauty Of The UAE Through Her Videos

You’ll love these must-visit hidden gems across the UAE…

If you’re looking for things to do this spring break, then look no further. Dainora @theglobalcitizenoftheworld  posts incredible videos of the UAE’s natural beauty and you’ll wanna add them ALL to your bucket list!

From waterfalls to mangroves, flower farms and hiking trails – you’ll find it all..

And you’ll be sure to find something in every Emirate, that you’ve not seen before (with 341 posts, you basically have your year planned out)

Check out her latest posts here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dainora (@theglobalcitizenoftheworld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dainora (@theglobalcitizenoftheworld)

Thank you, Dainora!

