Bollywood Legend Sanjay Dutt Thanks The UAE Government After Getting The Golden Visa

Sanjay Dutt Thanks The UAE Government In An IG Post After Receiving The Golden Visa

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest to have received the UAE Golden Visa and he took to Instagram to thank the country’s government officials for the incredible granting.

He is the first mainstream Indian actor to have received the visa

The UAE has been home to many celebrities and athletes both in Hollywood, Bollywood, and other entertainment categories around the world.

It’s no surprise that one of India’s greats, the 61-year-old veteran actor who has starred in MANY of the world’s favorite flicks like Sanju, Rocky, and Agneepath has been given this long-term residential status.