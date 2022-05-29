You Might Soon Be Able To Pre-Book Your Mall Parking Spots Online

Imagine approaching the mall with a parking readily available at the closest entrance of a mall. Yes, it sounds like a bigger issues than it really is, especially since malls in Dubai are spacious enough to have more than enough parking slots.

However, for many residents – this could come as a very wise solution. Since a lot of services are now digitalised.

According to Khaleej Times, Majid Al Futtaim, one of the main developers and operators of most shopping malls across the city is running a trial of this ‘pre-book your car park’ system.

Majid Al Futtaim is running trials for residents to be able to pre-book their car park before reaching the mall

It’s currently in the testing phase at Mall of the Emirates (with plans of it soon being rolled out at other malls)

Fuad Sharaf, managing director of the UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties told the publication that since people wanted to plant heir journeys before heading to the mall, the testing phase is in place.

How is the trial phase currently working?

People flocking down to Mall Of The Emirates can download the ‘Mall of the Emirates’ app, and add their car’s number plate in the parking pre-booking section, after which the time of arrival and the parking will be booked in a specific zone.

Easy peasy! Best part? It’s, of course, for free!