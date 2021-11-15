This Is The Best Way To Book Entertainers For Your Next Party!

Being the hostess with the mostess ain’t easy, organising everything from food and drinks to the venue and entertainment: putting together an event takes a village and only if there was AN APP for that!

With party season on the horizon, this is one major party HACK that we’re letting you in on. Booking your FAVE performer in Dubai is just a click away with the Soul Artists – Talent Booking app, where you can book entertainers of all expertise – singers, dancers, magicians… you get the gist.

The instant talent booking app is built for artists by artists to give them the ultimate platform for performers to showcase their talent and get booked for doing what they do best

Soul Artists’ founders have over 10 years of experience as performers and managers in the entertainment and talent industry.

The app is working to provide the fastest, most seamless, and transparent experience for both parties when booking an entertainer for a venue.

Generating thousands of jobs for artists in the UAE, this cloud-based entertainment agency has supported nearly 3000 events since it was born 5 years ago

This is how Soul Artists, the peer-to-peer platform works: The way it works is simple, you just:

Go on the app or website Search whatever art type, artist, specialty, or entertainment category you wish to have at your event You’ll be taken to the content in seconds and given the ability to reach out directly to any of the artists there with your requirements This allows the talent to receive the gig in real-time!!

Consider your time and efforts saved by a tenfold

Once you request an artist, the platform alerts the artist who provides you with a quote almost instantly. So get booking for parties, corporate events, weddings, receptions, proposals and all that jazz with Soul Artists.

Get instant quotes right HERE.

Download the app NOWWW and check out the various applications available on the platform! (Apple/Playstore).

