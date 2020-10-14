You Can Now Easily Book COVID Tests In Malls Across Dubai For AED150

The UAE has been proving itself time and again in the battle against the Coronavirus and as the country opens up further, it has added another handy feature to its armour. Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that residents and citizens alike will now be able to get bookings for COVID-19 PCR tests in malls across Dubai. The PCR testing stations will be set up at three locations and will be powered to conduct 180 tests on a daily basis. These include Mall of The Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdiff

Al Qutami visited #COVID19 PCR testing stations at malls in Dubai pic.twitter.com/kEOZlwQmx5 — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) October 12, 2020

The services will be open seven days a week and you can get the tests done as per your appointment

You can book your appointment for a #COVID19 PCR test in a mall by calling 800342. pic.twitter.com/K5GeRJjIw9 — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) October 13, 2020

People can conveniently get themselves tested as they go about shopping or dining in the malls for AED150. Nasal swabs will be taken by professional medical staff who will be working to help out at these spots. To make the whole process a lot more convenient, testing timings will cover a huge chunk of the day from 11am to 6pm and can be booked via phone calls. The PCR tests will also be conducted for anyone who wishes to travel anytime soon and results will be delivered in 24 hours

