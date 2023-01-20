UAE’s Fave BOTIM Is Going Ultra And Here’s How You Helped Make It Happen

Being away from friends and family is tough, but the few things that help are hearing their voice on a voice call and seeing them on a video call. So, imagine how great it would be if your fave video-calling app got an upgrade and you were a part of it. You asked and BOTIM listened!

Well, UAE’s very own BOTIM is going ULTRA!

And if you’re wondering how you helped them get to where they are, here’s how: BOTIM sent out a poll within the application and asked its users which feature they would like the app to launch first. The poll went VIRAL on the app, social media, and LinkedIn posts!

BOTIM is changing the game! They became a part of Astra Tech and are on a mission to transform themselves into an Ultra app

As they were tallying the votes from their poll, BOTIM discovered over 2 million users voted for what the next upcoming feature will be. Of the 2 million voters, 68% voted for “International Money Transfer”.

And staying true to their promise they will build the IMT feature and launch at earliest.

This news is SO exciting and you’ll soon be able to do so much more on Botim

This news from Botim is a game changer and soon you will be able to do so much more on the Botim app. Like, sending money, paying bills, availing smart services, and using on-demand home services.

Download the app here to make the most of the new benefits.

Connect with your loved ones and catch up on all the important deets with BOTIM

You can do all this without a VPN. Yes, you read that right!

And in case you’re living under a rock and are hearing about BOTIM for the first time, here’s a quick rundown. Botim is the UAE’s biggest, most trusted & loved Voice calling app (VOIP) that provides free, secure, and reliable internet video & voice calling and is used by millions every day to connect with their friends, fam, co-workers, etc. from every corner of the world. So it’s time to say bye-bye to VPN and hello to Botim!

Download the app on your phone or laptop here.

This is an application with a PLAN!

With UAE having 8.92 million expats residing in the nation, BOTIM plans to accelerate digital growth and also promote financial inclusion in a region dominated by outbound transfers.

Given the region’s population and extremely high demand for money transfer services, the upcoming BOTIM 3.0 is bringing you exactly what you asked for!