WATCH: A Young Boy Asked The Dubai Police If He Could Sit In Their Car And Got A Gift Instead

Dubai has the sweetest police force and I would like to offer this video as proof!

Young vlogger @jasonvlogslife ⁠asked the Dubai Police if he could take a seat in their car… And while they could not allow that, they were able to give him a little Mercedes gift

A TOY Mercedes, that is…eheh. Watch the video here:

The comments are all about other people wanting their own toy Dubai Police car

Getting a Dubai Police toy car from the Dubai Police themselves… it doesn’t get any cooler than that. And even if the boy didn’t look too thrilled in the video, there are so many others willing to find a good home for the toy car. LOL.

Hence Proved: The Dubai Police are just the sweetest people

They’re so chill and it just really adds to the cool factor. And Dubai residents don’t take them for granted, check out this fun video where a Policeman was surprised with some chocolate. That smile is to die for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

