WATCH: Little Kids Love Hugging HH Sheikh Mohammed!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
So it turns out that the younger generation needs no introduction to the ruler of Dubai, they just run up and hug him!
It’s giving major granddad vibes and we LOVE TO SEE IT.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
One comment rightly pointed out, “He didn’t expect them to know his name. He told them. I can imagine him being such a cool granddad.”
The kids mother also commented saying what an honour it was!
View this post on Instagram
In the video, you can see Sheikh Mohammed asking the boy if he has another story for him. This kind of love, care, and attention feels so rare!
View this post on Instagram
He even gave her a lil boop on the nose 🥹 d’awwwww.
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service