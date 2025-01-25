WATCH: Little Kids Love Hugging HH Sheikh Mohammed!

So it turns out that the younger generation needs no introduction to the ruler of Dubai, they just run up and hug him!

HH Sheikh Mohammed was at the Meydan racecourse for Fashion Day on Friday evening, and he spent quite a lot of time interacting with the children there

It’s giving major granddad vibes and we LOVE TO SEE IT.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

Right before he left the venue, he stopped to say hi and introduce himself to some shy little girls

One comment rightly pointed out, “He didn’t expect them to know his name. He told them. I can imagine him being such a cool granddad.”

The kids mother also commented saying what an honour it was!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

He also met another little boy whom he remembered from a previous meeting

In the video, you can see Sheikh Mohammed asking the boy if he has another story for him. This kind of love, care, and attention feels so rare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

One of the cutest videos is THIS one where a little girl runs up to hug him for quite a long time…and he’s so patient with her!

He even gave her a lil boop on the nose 🥹 d’awwwww.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بدر الشمري (@he.bdr)

READ NEXT: WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind