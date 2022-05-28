Brazilian Footballer Neymar Vacationed In Dubai Following The End Of France’s Football Season

International star and footballer, Neymar JR, who is also captain of the Brazil national football team was spotted by Dubai Sports Council in Dubai.

According to the council, the footballer chose the city as his destination of vacation for a few days, after the end of the football season in France.

This isn’t the footballer’s first visit to Dubai, of course

Known for playing for the Paris Saint-Germain team, Neymar Jr is a frequent visitor of the city and is among the list of many other athletes choosing Dubai as their holiday destination

In short, we love to see it!

Have you spotted him around?

