BREAKING: A New Law Grants UAE Citizenship For Non-Emiratis
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new law amendments in a series of tweets on Saturday. The new law amendments will allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families.
In short, this is HUGE and it’s taking place sooner than most think!
The new directive aims to attract talents that contribute to the UAE’s development journey
The UAE Cabinet and other eligible councils will nominate those eligible
