BREAKING: Eid Holidays Announced For The Public And Private Sector

The Eid holidays for both the public and private sectors in the UAE have been announced.

The official account for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE announced the public holidays on Twitter:

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) states that Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3, 1444H will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Eid al –Fitr holiday for the Federal Government will also run from 29th of Ramadan until the 03rd of Shawwal. Eid will start on 29th of Ramadan (Thursday) until the 03rd of Shawwal which will either fall on Sunday or Monday It will be a 4 or 5-day break, depending on the moon sighting.