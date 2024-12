Adil Hussain, a men’s coach dedicated to promoting emotional strength and openness, recently joined The Lovin Dubai Show to discuss his work in helping men break free from the constraints of traditional masculinity. Hussain explained that his mission is to empower men to express their feelings honestly, a topic often regarded as taboo in many cultures. “One of the things I work with men on is helping them tap into what I call healthy masculinity,” Hussain shared. “I’m helping men understand who they really are, what they’re really feeling, and encouraging them to be more honest with themselves and others.” His approach emphasizes emotional openness as a pathway to personal growth and healthier relationships.

During the interview, Hussain opened up about his struggles with emotional repression and the journey that led him to become a coach. “For many years, I kept everything to myself, and I would explode in anger or frustration—usually at those closest to me,” he admitted. “It wasn’t until I went through a tough time in London that I realized I needed to change. I started working with a men’s coach and a therapist, and that’s when I understood the importance of emotional processing.” Hussain’s transformative experience is now the foundation of his work, as he helps other men navigate their emotional struggles.

Hussain also discussed the Brotherhood UAE, a group he founded in 2021 to create a safe space for men to open up about their feelings and build meaningful connections. “Brotherhood is about providing men with a platform where they can speak up, share their emotions, and make real friendships,” he explained. “A lot of guys are lonely here, struggling with business, and personal challenges, and they don’t know how to talk about it.” The impact of Brotherhood is reflected in the positive feedback from members, with one saying, “I’ve never had someone like you to talk to. The sessions helped me smooth out a lot, and now I’m on a mission to act on the points we discussed.” Hussain’s work continues to inspire change, offering a refreshing approach to dismantling the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.